Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins had a decent outing last week against the Detroit Lions. He caught four passes on seven targets for 68 yards. The Ravens have a tough road game this week against the Denver Broncos, and they’ll be looking to the veteran receiver to help keep the chains moving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins has consistently seen seven or eight targets in all three games so far this season. His seven looks from Lamar Jackson last week tied for the team lead in targets. He still hasn’t found the end zone.

His target volume alone makes him a decent low-end fantasy option to round out your final receiver spot or flex. The Broncos are allowing just over 33 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts — that’s ALL wideouts on a team. Their run defense is even tougher, so the Ravens might have to throw the ball more this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Watkins this week.