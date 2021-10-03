Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos host the Baltimore Ravens at Mile High Stadium in Week 4. The Broncos have had one of the easiest schedules through the first three weeks, so this will be the first big test for QB Teddy Bridgewater. Let’s take a look at his outlook for fantasy football on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has been a decent QB streamer so far this season, posting 20+ fantasy points in two of three starts. Last week vs. the New York Jets, he really didn’t need to do much to get the win. That should change against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore’s offense can be explosive with Jackson in the run game and Marquise Brown deep. If the Ravens put up points, Bridgewater will have to throw at least 25-30 times. The issue is both defenses are capable. The betting lines tell us the game script should be decent for Bridgewater — a close contest where we should see around 45 total points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater isn’t worth starting in most standard 10- and 12-team fantasy football leagues. Once bye weeks and injuries come into play, Bridgewater won’t be a bad streamer. He lacks upside in the passing game but can do a little bit with his legs. If you have Bridgewater on your roster, it’s probably as a backup or because you’re in a deeper league. You could also be dealing with a QB injury. Either way, Bridgewater isn’t worth starting this week.