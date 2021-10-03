Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos enter Week 4 with a matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens at home. The Broncos had a cupcake of a game last week vs. the New York Jets, shutting them out 26-0. Courtland Sutton didn’t get too crazy in that game but we know what his ceiling looks like already. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 4 in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton has had three very different performances so far this season. In Week 1, he was a non-factor with 1 reception on 3 targets for 14 yards. The Broncos controlled that game through the ground. In Week 2, we saw Sutton peppered with 12 targets for 9 receptions and 159 yards against the struggling Jaguars. Last week, Sutton caught all 5 of his targets for 37 yards. This makes it feel like Sutton’s overall production is tied more to matchup and game script.

The script for Broncos-Ravens plays favorably for Sutton, who will need to be relied on heavily if the team falls behind. Baltimore is capable of scoring and can control the clock. If the Broncos need a big play, Sutton is where they will look.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton is a decent WR2/FLEX play in Week 4. If this game is close and somewhat high-scoring, Sutton should be able to return pretty good value in PPR formats. He’s being projected for around 15-16 fantasy points on a few sites. That’s right in the sweet spot for a WR2/FLEX. If you’ve got Sutton, chances are you’re starting him.