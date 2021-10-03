Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a couple of seasons as a bit player, Tim Patrick carved out a nice role for himself in the Denver Broncos offense last season, rolling up 742 yards and six touchdowns. So far this season, he’s on an even more productive pace as injuries take a toll on the receiver depth chart. He has a good shot at another solid outing this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Tim Patrick

Patrick caught all five targets that came his way last week, finishing with 98 receiving yards. However, for the first time this season, he did not catch a touchdown pass. His five catches and yardage total still made for a decent fantasy output.

Denver is still without Jerry Jeudy, and they lost KJ Hamler to a torn ACL last week. That should open up more targets for Patrick. The Ravens defense hasn’t been particularly threatening to opposing wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tim Patrick this week.