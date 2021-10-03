Noah Fant start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos tight end had a quiet game last week against the Jets. But don’t let that change your perception of Fant—he’s got an important role to play in this offense, especially with injuries piling up. He should get back on track this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant had just two catches on three targets last week, for a total of 15 yards. However, Denver didn’t really need to lean too heavily on their passing game against the Jets. The week before that, he scored his first touchdown of the season, and in the opener, he caught six passes on eight targets for 62 yards.

The Broncos will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler this week, which could open up more looks for Fant. The Ravens let tight end Darren Waller and Travis Kelce rack up triple-digit yardage against them in the first two weeks of the season, and both players scored a touchdown. Fant could have himself a day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Noah Fant in Week 4.