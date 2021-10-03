Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are on fire to start the season. That goes for running back Melvin Gordon too, who’s been putting up big numbers despite sharing work out of the backfield. The Broncos host the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon saw a season-high 18 carries last week against the Jets. He put up 60 rushing yards and his second touchdown of the season. He even had a catch for 21 yards as a little bonus. Gordon is splitting the load with rookie Javonte Williams, but he’s still got an edge in touches, especially early in games.

The once fearsome Ravens defense has been generous to opposing running backs this season, allowing an average of more than 28 fantasy points per game. They’ve also given up a league-high five rushing scores to running backs through three games. Gordon has a great shot at another productive outing this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Melvin Gordon.