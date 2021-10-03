Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. The game will mark the first time the two teams have played with Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger in their respective lineups since Super Bowl XLV.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Many expected Robert Tonyan to statistically regress after an absurd 2020 breakout season that saw him catch 88.1% of his passes and reach the end zone on 11 occasions. Through three weeks, those concerns have appeared valid, as Tonyan has just eight total targets, six catches, 66 yards, and a touchdown.

While it remains early in the season, Tonyan might simply rank along the tight ends who provide little fantasy value when they don’t score. Against a Steelers defense that allows an average of 51 yards and a third of a touchdown to the position, perhaps Tonyan will return in a decent showing. But the Packers operate primarily through Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, leaving only so many opportunities for their other weapons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robert Tonyan as a low-end TE1.