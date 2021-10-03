Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers return from a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Week 3 to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The matchup will mark the first time the two teams have played with Aaron Rodgers in the lineup since Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

The Packers’ offensive revival over the past two weeks has featured plenty of opportunities for Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. However, it has seen fewer chances for key contributors like Allen Lazard, who saw just one target during last Sunday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers and none the previous week against the Detroit Lions.

While the Packers have elevated Lazard’s role for individual games or stretches in the past, that has generally occurred with Adams or another key piece out of the lineup. With all the pass catchers available this week, Lazard seems too risky to play regardless of format.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Allen Lazard.