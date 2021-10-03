AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Fantasy managers of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive players have enjoyed the past two weeks, as the team has reached the 30-point threshold twice and allowed their star playmakers to shine. In Week 4, the Packers draw the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

A season ago, the Packers carved out a sizable role for their No. 2 running back, then Jamaal Williams. While that did not always make him fantasy relevant, Williams received double-digit touches on a somewhat regular basis.

Though it remains too early to tell if the Packers have moved away from that approach in 2021, Dillon, the current No. 2 back, has yet to seriously flirt with double-digit touches. Instead, Green Bay has fed Aaron Jones more than usual, giving him more than 20 combined touches in each of the last two weeks.

Against the Steelers, who have defended the run well and have yet to give up a touchdown to a tailback, Dillon might again find himself with a small workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit AJ Dillon.