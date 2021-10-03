Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Neither one of Pittsburgh's tight ends have really stood out this season. Of the two, Freiermuth has been involved much more.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth has eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Eric Ebron has just one reception for 19 yards. It’s clear that the Steelers like Freiermuth more in the passing game than Ebron. It should also be expected that the rookie tight end will improve as the season goes on and also get more targets.

The Packers had some difficulties stopping the tight end in all three games. This past week, it was understandable as they took on one of the best tight ends in the NFL in George Kittle. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers' offense makes any adjustments and how that affects their tight end position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both fantasy and DFS, Freiermuth and Ebron should sit.