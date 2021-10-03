 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chase Claypool ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By BenHall1
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) catches a pass ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chase Claypool had one of the best seasons among all the rookie wide receivers last year. So far, he hasn’t really played that well. With Ben Roethlisberger struggling to throw the ball downfield, it may be time to start setting Claypool up with some screens and short passes.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

In three games this season, Claypool has 15 receptions for 211 yards. It is surprising to see that he has yet to get in the end zone, especially given the fact that he scored nine touchdowns during his rookie season. It has been a tough season for the Steelers offensive as a whole so far. We should see them change things up in the passing game.

In the past, the Packers passing defense has struggled. So far this season, they have played well. There are a ton of injuries to watch out for in this game as Kevin King is dealing with a concussion and could be out. JuJu Smith-Schuster could also be out which would increase the number of targets for Claypool.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Whether Smith-Schuster plays or not, Claypool should sit this week.

