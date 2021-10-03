Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Chase Claypool had one of the best seasons among all the rookie wide receivers last year. So far, he hasn’t really played that well. With Ben Roethlisberger struggling to throw the ball downfield, it may be time to start setting Claypool up with some screens and short passes.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

In three games this season, Claypool has 15 receptions for 211 yards. It is surprising to see that he has yet to get in the end zone, especially given the fact that he scored nine touchdowns during his rookie season. It has been a tough season for the Steelers offensive as a whole so far. We should see them change things up in the passing game.

In the past, the Packers passing defense has struggled. So far this season, they have played well. There are a ton of injuries to watch out for in this game as Kevin King is dealing with a concussion and could be out. JuJu Smith-Schuster could also be out which would increase the number of targets for Claypool.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Whether Smith-Schuster plays or not, Claypool should sit this week.