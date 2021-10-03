Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

There were extremely high expectations for Diontae Johnson heading into this season. In most fantasy leagues, Johnson was the first Steeler receiver drafted. If he can stay healthy, he will a monstrous season for Pittsburgh.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the Bills. In Week 2, Johnson bounced back with nine receptions for 105 yards. After reaggravating a knee injury late in the Raiders game, he was forced to miss their Week 3 matchup with the Bengals. It is looking like he will play during Week 4 however.

Green Bay’s passing defense has actually been decent this season. With Kevin King dealing with a concussion, it has been reported he could miss this weekend's game. That could be extremely important for this Steelers’ offense. While Ben Roethlisberger has played poorly this season, I expect to see him get Johnson involved a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although their passing game has struggled, Johnson should start this week.