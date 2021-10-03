JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to bounce back from two straight losses when they meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. This is a rematch of Super Bowl XLV, where the Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25 to lift the Lombardi Trophy. The Steelers will hope to return the favor this time around.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is not seeing his offensive role expand much early in the season, despite some reported promises of him getting more looks. He’s still stuck working intermediate routes for most of the games so far and hasn’t been targeted on many big plays. His only touchdown came on a running play in the redzone. It’s been a tough go so far for the receiver, who is in a contract year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith-Schuster was dealing with a rib injury after the team’s loss to the Bengals, but is not on the team’s final injury report and is a full go for Sunday. The Steelers are likely going to throw the ball a lot to keep up, meaning Smith-Schuster slides into flex territory in most leagues. Fantasy managers should note that Diontae Johnson is also expected to play, capping Smith-Schuster’s value.