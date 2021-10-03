Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

For the first time since Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers in the lineup. While an out-of-conference matchup, the game holds significant importance to the Steelers who have lost their last two outings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

At age 39, Roethlisberger retains little of the athleticism and playmaking ability he possessed at the peak of his powers. In his current form, he often looks uncomfortable and awkward on the move, and his passes lack the zip that characterized his throws even just a few years ago.

The numbers reinforce those notions. Through three weeks, Roethlisberger averages just 6.9 intended air yards per pass attempt, roughly the same poor figure he delivered last season. For comparison, he averaged 9.3 intended air yards per attempt in 2019. At this stage of his career, the Steelers cannot reasonably expect the veteran signal-caller to attack defenses vertically on a regular basis.

While the Packers have given up myriad explosive gains in the passing game during the past three weeks, Roethlisberger might not have the ability to exploit that weakness. If the Steelers don’t force some missed tackles, it could get ugly in short order.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ben Roethlisberger.