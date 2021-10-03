Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off a huge 30-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday and get set for a primetime showcase against the unbeaten Los Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Justin Herbert and Co. are eager to cement themselves as one of the NFL’s best teams, and knocking off the Raiders would do just that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Though Herbert’s 26 completions for 281 yards and four touchdowns were impressive, it also came against the Chiefs’ porous pass defense. It’s clear that opposing teams do not want to get into these shootout affairs with the 23-year-old gunslinger, because it appears that is going to be a battle that most teams will lose. If Patrick Mahomes couldn’t warp Herbert’s confidence, there are not many left that we’ll bet on to do so either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Herbert had the second-best outing in the league among quarterbacks in Week 3, and he will definitely work to outduel Derek Carr on Monday. But there’s really no telling what could transpire in a clash such as this, featuring teams that are eerily balanced on both sides. Based on Herbert’s tremendous production last week, coupled with his sheer talent at throwing the football, there’s still little debate whether or not he’s in your lineup going forward.