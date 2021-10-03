Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have been stagnant enforcers in the passing game this NFL season. At 3-0, bearing a league-best 471.0 yards per contest, they’ve spread the ball around exceptionally well. One player that has already surpassed his total receiving yardage from a season ago is Bryan Edwards.

Not only is Edwards gaining the trust of Derek Carr on the field, but it seems that head coach Jon Gruden has taken a liking to Edwards’ ability to haul in passes. He has 10 catches on 13 targets this year, and most of them have come on very clutch drives.

Even in the shadow of the Raiders’ elite target in Darren Waller, the team has apparently decided they are more successful getting everyone of their weapons involved. Edwards, Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow have been among the most dynamic trios this year, and quite honestly one of the most interesting to watch. The Los Angeles Chargers get the next opportunity to hamper their momentum on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards is one of the most underrated receivers in football currently. His route running has become more efficient, and his catch rate has gone up over three percent since last season. For fantasy purposes, it’s all about the numbers, which Edwards doesn’t necessarily have at this point of the year.