Tom Brady start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

By TeddyRicketson
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during warm-up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

In case you somehow haven’t turned on a TV this week, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning to Foxboro to take his old team, the New England Patriots. Depending on the scoring format of your league, there is a solid chance that Brady is your current QB1 in fantasy football. In a game that you know he is going to try and ball out, don’t overthink this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady has yet to have fewer than 27 fantasy points in a game this season. Brady has finished as a top-5 fantasy quarterback in each game so far this season. Now in a ‘revenge’ game, Brady is poised for another big game. Yes, the Patriots are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, but that won’t slow down Brady. The Buccaneers offense hasn’t figured out how to run the ball as Brady actually led the team in rising yards in Week 3. This just paves the way for him to air out the ball and boost his fantasy production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brady this week.

