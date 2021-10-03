Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The tight end duo of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry hasn’t gotten off to the start that the New England Patriots had hoped when they brought in the two biggest tight end free agents in the 2021 offseason. Smith has 10 receptions for 74 yards and Henry has 10 receptions for 109 yards. Neither player has found the endzone just yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Obviously, some of the takeaways from the Patriots' tight ends has been the poor play of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones is still adjusting to the NFL, but this week the team has a nice matchup on paper against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defense is giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. While the overall game is going to be a tough matchup for the Patriots, the tight ends have a good matchup. With teammate, James White likely out for the season, Smith and Henry should see an uptick in work in the passing game and have an even bigger presence in the redzone. The Patriots haven’t been able to make both of these players fantasy-relevant, but they both should see decent volume this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Smith, but sit Henry.