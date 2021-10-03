Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor came to the New England Patriots as a free agent in the 2021 NFL offseason. He was going to be a deep threat to help them spread the field and get into the endzone more frequently than they did in 2020. Unfortunately, the Agholor experiment hasn’t gone as planned much like the rest of the Patriots' offense. With a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, it is likely to be another tough game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor heads into this week’s game tied as the overall WR62 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has played all three games, caught 10 of 18 targets for 110 yards and has scored a touchdown. Unfortunately, 72 yards and a touchdown of that came from the Patriots' Week 1 game where Agholor was the WR23 in fantasy. Since then, Agholor only has five more receptions for 38 yards. The Buccaneers are allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, but even with a favorable matchup, Agholor has shown that he is too unpredictable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Agholor this week.