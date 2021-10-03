Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers leads the New England Patriots in targets through three games. He has brought in 19 of these targets for 176 yards which also lead the team. Patriots teammate James White is expected to be out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3 and he has targets that are going to be up for grabs. Meyers could see his role in the passing offense increase which is a scary thought.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

For fantasy football, Meyers heads into a Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied as the WR41 in half-PPR formats. He has seen at least six targets in every game and has at least 38 yards receiving, he just hasn’t found the endzone. With White out, Meyers may have more of a red zone presence, but the Patriots obviously have to get there first. This week the Patriots actually have a decent matchup on paper as the Buccaneers are giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. With his volume, this makes Meyers an intriguing start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Based on his usage, Meyers could be used as a FLEX this week.