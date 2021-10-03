JJ Taylor start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots veteran running back James White came down with an ankle injury in Week 3 that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season. Starting running back Damien Harris isn’t know for his prowess in the receiving game so this creates a need for the Patriots. Second-year running back J.J. Taylor could see an expanded role this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB JJ Taylor

When I say that Harris isn’t a great pass-catching back, I mean it. In Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, he had two receptions on two targets, but for negative three yards. Taylor hasn’t been used a lot during his short career, but he could see an uptick in usage after performing well during the preseason. The Patriots also have rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson who was called on to be a receiving back at times during his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma. Either way, the Patriots running backs are in for a tough matchup against a Buccaneers’ defense giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Taylor this week, but he isn’t a bad waiver wire stash.