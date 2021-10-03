Damien Harris start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Running back Damien Harris could see an elevated workload now that veteran teammate James White is expected to miss the season with an ankle injury. Harris has been the primary running back for the New England Patriots but faces a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense this week. The Buccaneers are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris goes into Week 4 tied as the overall RB32 in half-PPR scoring formats. While he had decent games the first two weeks into the season, he fell apart in Week 3. For the first two weeks, he totaled 39 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, Harris had six rushed for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for negative three yards. He is in need of a bounce-back game and it is going to be hard to come by this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Harris this week in a tough matchup.