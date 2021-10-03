Mac Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Rookie Mac Jones became the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots when they drafted him 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He took the starting mantle earlier than expected as the team cut veteran Cam Newton in the preseason. Unfortunately, Jones’ career hasn’t gotten off to quite the start he probably wanted. Heading into Week 4 and a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have a 1-2 record.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

For Jones, the team isn’t playing well and neither is Jones. He has 737 passing yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions through three games. From a fantasy football perspective, Jones hasn’t surpassed 15 fantasy points in a game this season and that was in his first game. He currently is the overall QB29 in fantasy football. This week, he faces the Buccaneers who are allowing the most passing yards per game. Even though it is expected that the game script is going to favor the pass for the Patriots and they have a good matchup, Jones still can’t be given a starting spot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jones.