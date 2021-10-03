Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Leonard Fournette got the starting nod for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. With that role, he had a whopping four rushing attempts for eight yards. He did catch all three of his targets for an additional 26 yards, but his 4.9 fantasy points are certainly a disappointment.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

With this rushing usage, or lack thereof, it just cements that you want to stay away from the Buccaneers backfield. The leading rusher for the team in Week 3 was actually quarterback Tom Brady with a whole 14 yards. The team was playing the Los Angeles Rams who are tough to run against, but still. Woof. The New England Patriots are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, but they are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards. Even with this favorable matchup though, you can’t trust Fournette this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Fournette.