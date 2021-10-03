Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Ronald Jones has been unable to run away with the starting running back job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily for him, nobody else on the team can run consistently well either so there is still a theoretical chance he could reclaim the spot. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers currently rank as the second-worst rushing team in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Jones is heading into Week 4 and a matchup with the New England Patriots tied for the RB73 in half-PPR scoring. Yes, he has played in all three games this season. There was hope in fantasy drafts for Jones, but that has all but evaporated. The Buccaneers are fine relying on Tom Brady and his arm and Jones has been too unpredictable. In Week 3 for example, the leading rusher, in terms of rushing yardage, was Brady with a whopping 14 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t start Jones this week.