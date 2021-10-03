Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Antonio Brown was activated off of the Covid list on Thursday per The Athletic. Brown is expected to play this Sunday against the New England Patriots. This comes as good news for quarterback Tom Brady is going to like having the reliable receiver back for their revenge game. The Patriots are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, but this is still a good matchup for Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Brown missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams and he was missed. Brady still threw for 432 yards, but the Buccaneers lost by 10. In their Week 2 game, Brown only had three receptions for 17 yards. This was a disappointment after his season-opening 21.2 fantasy point outing. Brown will look to bounce back this week with a motivated Brady under center.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Antonio Brown is a more intriguing DFS play, and should not be counted on when it comes to your season-long fantasy lineup in Week 4. Sit him.