Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard, Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

While the focus has been on his teammate Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski is also returning to the New England Patriots for the first time since his initial retirement. Gronk played for the Patriots for nine years before hanging up his cleats for the 2019 season. He and Brady made their way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl, and are now headed back to Foxboro. The presence of Gronkowski in the tight end room has nullified the existence of teammates Cameron Brate and OJ Howard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard, Cameron Brate

Gronkowski heads into Week 4 as the TE1 in half-PPR fantasy football formats. Brate and Howard have combined for seven receptions and 75 yards through three games good enough to make them TE44 and TE54 respectively. As long as Gronk and Brady are playing together, neither of these players has a path to fantasy relevance. That being said, keep an eye on Gronk’s injury status as he is questionable with a rib injury. If he were to miss the game, give the nod to Brate to fill in that role.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gronk, and sit Brate and Howard.