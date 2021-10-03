Derek Carr start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Prior to the 2021-22 NFL campaign, not many people would’ve believed that the Los Vegas Raiders would be unbeaten through three weeks, and even more wouldn’t have believed that Derek Carr is an early frontrunner for MVP. But these are our current realities.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday — and for good reason. He leads the league in passing yards with 1,203, averaging an astounding 401 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and 88 completions. The eight-year veteran has capped off notable victories over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins in recent weeks, and looks to continue the streak of heady performances as the Raiders are tested by the 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s just no question about it, Carr should be your top option at QB this week. His matchups thus far this year should leave little doubt that he can perform at top-tier against any defense. While fantasy managers should never get too overconfident in one player, Carr is a safe starting option until he proves otherwise.