Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been sidelined with an ankle injury since their Week 1 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The dynamic back returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and was officially listed as questionable on Saturday. What does that mean for him fantasy-wise as the Raiders travel down to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to meet the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

In case you forgot, Jacobs was able to make an impact with two touchdowns in his lone appearance for the season. Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake have held the fort down for the Raiders in his absence with Barber going for over 100 yards and a touchdown last week and Drake contributing both on the ground and through the air. Even when Jacobs does return, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders suddenly dispatching of the other two so quickly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s still up in the air if he’ll actually play on Monday and if he does, he’ll most likely get limited carries as a measure to protect his still healing ankle. Sit him.