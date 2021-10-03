Peyton Barber start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running Peyton Barber played a huge role in the team’s 31-28 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, making a big impact in both on the ground and in the passing game.

This came just a few weeks after being picked up by the Raiders off the Washington Football Team practice squad. What are his fantasy prospects for LV’s trip to SoFi Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Peyton Barber

Barber excelled in the overtime victory, taking 23 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also catching three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown through the air. He’s healthy and certainly worthy of more work out of the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barber’s production depends on the status Josh Jacobs, who’s listed as questionable heading into Monday night. I’d bank on Barber having another productive game regardless, so start him in this divisional matchup.