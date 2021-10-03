Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake has been productive, but not spectacular, in his first three games of the 2021 season.

He’s gotten a fair share of touches in both the running and passing games but hasn’t quite had a breakout performance from a fantasy football perspective. Will that change on Monday Night Football when the Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake ceded the majority of carries to Peyton Barber in last week’s 31-28 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins. He took eight carries for 24 yards and also caught three of six targets for 33 yards in the win. We’ll see how he fares on Monday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A major cog in Drake’s production could be the potential return of Josh Jacobs, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury for the past few weeks and is listed as questionable. Regardless, Drake is a solid sit until his numbers start to trend upwards.