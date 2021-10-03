Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Vegas Raiders are 3-0 after coming out victorious over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Henry Ruggs continued to be heavily involved in head coach Jon Gruden’s offensive game plan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

With Derek Carr looking brilliant so far in the pocket, the Raiders have been able to overcome two-touchdown deficits against the Baltimore Ravens, and most recently the Dolphins. The team wasn’t all that affected by the absence of Josh Jacobs, at least not in the second half when they kicked it into gear with the passing attack. Ruggs’ four catches for 78 yards was a little disappointing after he dusted his opponents the previous week with 113 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Following a slow start in Week 1, Ruggs has made the most of his 14 total targets in the last two games and should continue to perform like the former No. 12 overall draft pick that he is. It will be interesting to see if the second-year wideout can take advantage of the Chargers secondary with his lightning-quick speed on Monday Night Football.