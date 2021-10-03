Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Following back-to-back games with 100 receiving yards, Keenan Allen scored his first touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign in Week 3 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Vegas Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowler will look to keep it rolling.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

The NFL’s most lethal route runner did his job nearly to perfection in the Chargers’ 30-24 win over the Chiefs last Sunday. To go along with his big four-yard score to begin the second quarter, Allen caught eight passes for 50 yards, on a team-high 12 targets. Averaging 12.3 yards per catch, he still appears to be the most durable weapon in the LA offense on a weekly basis and has profited dearly from one of the league’s strongest throwing arms in Justin Herbert, who’s averaging 319 passing yards per contest.

This Chargers unit, healthy and intact, is not one that the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders want to square off against at the moment. Don’t be surprised if they suffer their first loss in front of their home fans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite fellow receiver Mike Williams absolutely dismantling the competition right now in fantasy football, Allen has remained a trustworthy component to starting lineups. In fact, no other NFL teams currently have two wideouts in the top-10 rankings. Allen has provided three very productive performances, and lighting up the Raiders’ undefeated secondary downfield should be high on his agenda in Week 4.