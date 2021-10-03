Mike Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers have myriad potential outcomes when attempting to score touchdowns. Lately, it has been Mike Williams taking control, after his best performance of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

The fifth-year pass catcher exited the 30-24 victory with seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also sprung loose for a two-point conversion in the first half.

It appears that some of the success Williams and Justin Herbert had a year ago is picking up right where it left off. The QB/WR tandem has linked up 22 times on 31 targets through the first few weeks, and it appears that Williams’ once incredibly low-floor has grown much higher. Even opposite Keenan Allen, he is going to see plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks as long as Herbert is playing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is the No. 2 overall wideout in fantasy football. His career-best for receiving yards in a season is 1,001. Right now, he’s on pace to shatter that number. Fantasy managers would be wise to unleash him against the Raiders on MNF.