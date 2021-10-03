Jared Cook start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Jared Cook has been one of those journeyman tight ends who has played for multiple teams throughout his career. The 34-year-old has actually had his most successful seasons later in his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

So far this season, Cook has 10 receptions for 111 yards. His involvement in the offense has decreased in each week. An interesting stat is his targets going from eight in Week 1, to five in Week 2, to three in Week 3. Cook is one of the Chargers top targets and it helps that he has one of the top young arms throwing him the ball.

The Raiders did a great job limiting the tight end position in the first two weeks of the season. In Week 3, Gesicki was the Dolphins leading receiver with 10 receptions for 86 yards. Cook also used to play for the Raiders. This could be a revenge game for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both fantasy and DFS, Cook should start against his former team.