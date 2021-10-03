Opening Week 5 Lions vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Minnesota lost its third one-possession game of the season, falling 14-7 at home to the Browns, while Detroit suffered a 24-14 to loss Bears in Week 4 and remain winless through four games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Lions-Vikings Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Vikings -8

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Vikings -400, Lions +300

Early pick: Lions +8

You can look at the Vikings’ 1-3 start to the season and think of them as one of the weaker teams to this point of the season. However, they’ve lost all three games by one score and to teams with winning records. They should be able to bounce back and take care of business at home against a Detroit Lions team that is coming off of a disappointing loss to the struggling Chicago Bears. It may end up being close, but Minnesota should prevail in the end.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.﻿