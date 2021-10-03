Opening Week 5 Packers vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers look like a completely different team in the last three weeks, showing their Week 1 loss was a random event. Green Bay is flying offensively and should get better on the other side of the ball as players get healthier. The Bengals looked lost in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday but bounced back in the second half and won on a field goal as time expired. This should be a good offensive contest between a veteran gunslinger and a rising youngster.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Packers-Bengals Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Packers -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Packers -170, Bengals +150

Opening point spread: Packers -6

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Packers -3

The line has shifted a bit towards the Bengals, which is something to monitor for the week. The Packers are on fire though, and should be able to handle Cincinnati in a high-scoring contest. Expect Green Bay’s defense to present a stiffer challenge for Joe Burrow. Joe Mixon’s health may impact the line. The running back is dealing with an ankle injury and it is not yet known if he’ll play in the game.

