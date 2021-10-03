Opening Week 5 Eagles vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers’ perfect start to the season came to a halt as the Cowboys defeated Carolina 36-28, ending the Panthers’ three-game win streak. Philadelphia fell victim to the Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill tandem in a 42-30 Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Eagles-Panthers Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Panthers -4

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Panthers -200, Eagles +170

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Panthers -4

The status of Christian McCaffrey ahead of this Week 5 matchup could be a big factor in how this game plays out. Still, Carolina looked solid enough on both sides of the football in Dallas to make them an enticing pick in Week 5 against an Eagles team that hasn’t played very well since their win in Week 1 against Atlanta. As of now, Carolina should have the early edge at home but could become an even bigger favorite if McCaffrey plays. Get those bets in early before some potential line movement as the game nears.

