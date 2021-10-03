Opening Week 5 Rams vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.

The Rams are coming off a brutal showing against the Arizona Cardinals. LA lost 37-20, although the game was worse than that deficit suggests. The Rams will try to get back on track offensively against a defense known to give up big plays. The Seahawks got a massive win over the San Francisco 49ers and hope to keep the momentum going against another division contender. These are pivotal showdowns when all four teams in the division are capable of winning the Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Rams-Seahawks Week 5 matchup.

Rams vs. Seahawks

Current point spread: Rams -1

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Rams -120, Seahawks +100

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Seahawks +1

The Seahawks are coming off a big win and while Russell Wilson did have tough moments against the Rams last season, he’s playing at a high level right now. Seattle’s defense will have its hands full with LA’s weapons but expect the Seahawks to pressure Matt Stafford enough in what should be a close contest.

