Opening Week 5 Saints vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thanks to the late-game heroics of J.D. McKissic and Taylor Heinicke, the Washington Football Team grabbed a 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Saints came up short in Week 4, losing 27-21 in overtime to the New York Giants.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Saints-Washington Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Saints -1.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Saints -125, Washington +105

Opening point spread: Saints -1.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Washington +1.5

Neither of these teams has looked all that impressive to begin the season, and both have performed inconsistently through the first four weeks of play. Although, a Washington come-from-behind win in Week 4 and a return home in Week 5 should give the Football Team the necessary momentum and the edge to pull out another victory. Expect this to be a low-scoring affair, though, with both defenses rising to the occasion.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.﻿