Opening Week 5 Jets vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The TEAM and TEAM will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Falcons are coming off of a 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 4 that saw a win stolen from them thanks to a late J.D. McKissic touchdown. The Jets won their first game of the season after going to overtime with the Titans.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 matchup to kick of the NFL’s International series.

Jets vs. Falcons

Current point spread: Falcons -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Falcons -220, Jets +180

Opening point spread: Falcons -3

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Falcons -4.5

With just one win on the season, both teams enter this contest with different momentum. The Jets have got to feel good about the performance that they put together during Week 4 and should feel confident heading into Week 5. Atlanta might still be feeling the after-effects of a blown Week 4 game to Washington and might come out sluggish in Week 5. Atlanta, with some offensive weapons, still figures out how to bounce back and win this game, but expect for this to be a low-scoring and tightly contested game in London.

