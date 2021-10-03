Opening Week 5 Colts vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

The Colts are finally in the win column after a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Indianapolis got the best of former quarterback Jacoby Brissett and will now attempt to stifle one the league’s most dynamic players in Lamar Jackson. Jackson has helped the Ravens rattle off three straight wins despite significant injuries across the board and hopes to keep his hot play going. He had back soreness in Week 4 but should benefit from an additional day of rest for Week 5’s Monday contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Colts-Ravens Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -340, Colts +260

Opening point spread: Ravens -5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Ravens -6.5

There’s a chance the Ravens become bigger favorites as the game gets closer, depending on the status of Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The latter would be a massive boost to the team if he is able to take the field. Baltimore’s defense is coming off a good performance and should be able to handle Carson Wentz and Indy’s offense.

