Opening Week 5 Bills vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

The Buffalo Billis put up 40 points in a shutout win over the Houston Texans in Week 4, and while the Chiefs hung 42 points on the Eagles with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill leading the way for the Kansas City offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bills-Chiefs Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: 56

Moneyline: Chiefs -195, Bills +165

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening point total: 54.5

Early pick: Bills +3.5

If you’re into scoring, you're in for a treat with this Week 5 matchup between two of the NFL’s best offenses. As far as where you should place your money, the over on the points total seems like a smart bet. Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill, this has the chance to be the highest-scoring game of the season. Kansas City should have the advantage over the Bills since they’re playing this game at Arrowhead, but Buffalo has been dominant in their wins this season. This Sunday night primetime matchup will be a fun one.

