Opening Week 5 Giants vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime to give the Giants a 27-21 Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys put up 36 points in their Week 4 win against the Carolina Panthers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Giants-Cowboys Week 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Cowboys -8

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Cowboys -380, Giants +290

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: Giants +8

Despite winning their first game of the season, the Giants are heavy underdogs here. Dallas has played very well on both offense and defense, and could certainly make a case for being the best team in the NFC East. New York has been in four hard-fought, closely contested games to begin the season, and this one should be no different. Be on the lookout for the Giants covering the spread if they can have some better luck with health in the coming week, but the Cowboys should win this game nevertheless.

