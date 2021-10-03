Opening Week 5 49ers vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL wrapped up its Week 4 Sunday slate and we now await Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals went into SoFi Stadium and dominated the Rams to stay undefeated on the season and remain atop the NFC West. San Francisco was handled by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a 28-13 Week 4 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the 49ers-CardinalsWeek 5 matchup.

Current point spread: Cardinals -4

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180

Opening point spread: Cardinals -0.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Cardinals -4

It’s hard not to feel good about the Cardinals against any team in the NFL. They have shown that they have perhaps the league’s best offenses, and arguably one of the best defenses as well. With Jimmy Garoppolo exiting the 49ers’ Week 4 loss at the half and not returning, San Francisco may have to depend on rookie quarterback Trey Lance to go into Arizona and pull out a win, which is hard to imagine. Look for Arizona to roll in this one behind the arm of Kyler Murray and a dominant defensive performance.

