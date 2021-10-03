Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a quiet start to the season with his newest team, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders officially introduced himself to Bills Mafia in Week 3. Whether it was adjusting to a new quarterback that took Sanders a few weeks to get used to or something else, he and Josh Allen had no problem connecting against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders finished as the WR4 in half-PPR scoring formats off of five receptions, 94 yards and two touchdowns. After totaling just 13 fantasy points through the first two weeks, Sanders was able to put up 23.9 in Week 3. This week Sanders and the Buffalo Bills face the Houston Texans who are giving up the 11th most passing yards per game. We have seen Allen have the ability to incorporate multiple receivers into the game plan making them fantasy relevant. While the matchup looks good on paper, we don’t know if Sanders can be trusted week to week yet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Sanders this week to see what his usage is like coming off of a big game.