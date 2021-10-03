Opening odds for Top 25 teams for Week 6 of the college football season

Week 6 is highlighted by the Red River Rivalry between the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns, but that isn’t the only good matchup we have to look forward to. After both suffering losses in Week 5, No. 13 Arkansas takes on No. 17 Ole Miss with both teams looking for bounce-back wins. The biggest matchup of the weekend is No. 3 Penn State taking on No. 4 Iowa with the winner likely to remain in the Top Four and with a CFP berth in sight. No. 1 Alabama takes on Texas A&M and No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 18 Auburn.

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 6 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Point spread: Alabama -16

Point total: 49.5

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn

Point spread: Georgia -16

Point total: 48.5

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 4 Iowa

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 43.5

Temple vs. No. 5 Cincinnati

Point spread: Cincinnati -28

Point total: 54.5

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl)

Point spread: Oklahoma -3

Point total: 63.5

Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -21

Point total: 72.5

No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska

Point spread: Michigan -1

Point total: 53.5

Point spread: BYU -1

Point total: 57.5

Point spread: MSU -6

Point total: 47.5

No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -2

Point total: 71.5

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44.5

No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44.5

LSU vs. No. 16 Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -2.5

Point total: 51.5

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Point spread: Wake -11

Point total: 61.5

Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Florida

Point spread: Florida -35

Point total: 63.5

Stanford vs. No. 22 Arizona State

Point spread: ASU -12

Point total: 51.5

No. 24 SMU vs. Navy

Point spread: SMU -15

Point total: 57.5

New Mexico vs. No. 25 San Diego State

Point spread: SDSU -18

Point total: 43.5

