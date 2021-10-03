Stanford vs. No. 22 Arizona State odds heading into game week

The Stanford Cardinal travel to take on Pac-12 rival the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Friday, October 8th at 10:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cardinals (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) are coming off of a huge overtime, upset win against the then-ranked No. 3 Oregon Ducks. Not only did the Cardinals leave with a much-needed PAC-12 win, but they also got to beat the unbeaten. It was a team win for the Cardinals as they had three receivers find the endzone and each had at least 48 yards receiving.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are looking to stay unbeaten in PAC-12 competition. Most recently, the Sun Devils went on the road to UCLA and came away with a decisive 42-23 win. It was junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall that the Bruins had the most trouble slowing down as he had four receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Arizona State -10

Total: 51.5

