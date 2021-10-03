No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Ole Miss odds heading into game week

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels match up this week with both teams looking to bounce back from losses to the No. 1 and No. 2 teams last weekend. The Razorbacks travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, October 9th and the game will kickoff at 12:00 pm ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1) were the No. 8 team in the country but ran into the brick wall that is the Georgia Bulldogs defense. For an offense that was averaging 35 points going into the game, they couldn’t get anything going and were shutout 37-0 in the loss. Even more concerning is that the Razorbacks only had 162 total yards of offense. If they want a shot at the CFP, they need the win this weekend.

The Rebels (3-1, 0-1) were coming off a bye week, but even with the extra time, they couldn’t handle Alabama in a 42-21 loss. Quarterback Matt Coral had a pedestrian outing of 213 yards and a touchdown passing, but the focus was on the decision-making of head coach Lane Kiffin. Pulling a page out of the Presbyterian playbook, they just kept going for it on fourth down. They converted two of five fourth-down attempts, but all three of the failures all came in the first half. The Rebels' first-half drives went turnover on downs, turnover on downs, punt, turnover on downs, fumble and then they were relieved by the end of the half. Kiffin and the Rebels have to be better in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ole Miss -2

Total: 71.5

Current Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Total: 68.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.