No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 22 Auburn odds heading into game week

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers in the deep south’s oldest rivalry on Saturday, October 9th at 3:30. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) took care of business last week against Arkansas and halted their undefeated season. Starting quarterback JT Daniels was banged up so it was Stetson Bennett under center and he wasn’t really needed in the game. The Bulldogs had 273 yards of rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldogs defense hasn’t given up a point since Week 3.

The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) lone loss of the season has been to Penn State so far and this game will be their toughest one yet. Coming off of a divisional win against the LSU Tigers, the Auburn Tigers won the Tiger Bowl. Bo Nix looked like Houdini escaping the pocket on multiple occasions and threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for an additional 74 with a rushing score. With how strong the Bulldogs defense is Nix and the Tigers have to be at their best.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -14

Total: 44.5

Current Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -14.5

Total: 44.5

